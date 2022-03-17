How is it that one of Lancaster County’s top law enforcement officers was able to steal more than $200,000 over the course of five years without being noticed, as is alleged in a statewide grand jury report unsealed Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office?

That report, laying out the state’s case against former Lancaster County Drug Task Force chief John Burkhart, paints a picture of a law enforcement unit where lax oversight over cash seized from accused drug dealers created the conditions where it was possible for theft to occur.

“All of that money should have been destined for deposit so that it could have been used to help battle the drug epidemic,” the report said. “Instead, it went into John Burkhart’s pocket.”

When District Attorney Heather Adams first announced that at least $150,000 in DTF money was missing in June 2020, she said “weaknesses” in the unit’s operations had been addressed.

Following the Grand Jury’s report detailing those weaknesses, LNP | LancasterOnline asked her to detail what changes had been made.

Oversight

The report says the officer in charge, Burkhart, was given “carte blanche” in running the unit. How is the DTF now overseen to ensure the chief detective and district attorney are more actively aware of its operations?

Adams: The Drug Task Force holds meetings every other week, and I attend those regularly along with the Chief and Deputy Chief where investigations and court cases are discussed. We also meet separately at that time with the command staff where we discuss any other issues that need to be addressed.

Additionally, from a financial end, we instituted annual audits of the DTF evidence and evidence storage facilities by another Detective Sergeant assigned to the County Detective Unit. Since Sgt. Montz and Cpl. Dutch have been in place, they are also doing random spot-check audits to ensure that the evidence is being handled appropriately.

Seized cash

The grand jury report details how money is counted on the scene of an arrest and then recounted at the office to ensure the amounts match. Who counts the money on the scene, and how is it counted to ensure that no skimming occurs?

Adams: A supervisor and a detective count it at the time of seizure at the scene and a supervisor and a detective count it once at the office before it goes into evidence.

The report states there was no log of when the DTF evidence safe was accessed or security cameras watching the safe. Is this still the case?

Adams: We have security cameras monitoring numerous locations. We purchased a new safe and have installed state of the art technology with a tracking mechanism for auditing purposes.

Seized bank accounts

The grand jury report details how bank accounts belonging to accused drug dealers were seized under Burkhart’s leadership, a bank issued a check payable to the DTF, which was then deposited into the county general fund. The county controller then issued another check for that amount, which the report said Burkhart would cash at a bank under the assumption that he would place the cash in an envelope in the DTF safe. It also said Burkhart had sole responsibility over the cashing of these checks and transfers to the safe. Is that system still in place?

Adams: Now two detectives deposit the cash at all times. Also, we have worked with the Controller to create a pre-forfeited bank account, and all seized cash is now deposited into that account. Once forfeited, the controller moves the money by electronic transfer, which greatly reduces the amount of cash on hand.

Additional steps

Adams also said other weaknesses in the handling of seized cash have been addressed, including:

Regular audits of seized items are conducted with the help of a new evidence management system.

An evidence technician is now responsible for seeing that evidence is actually stored in the location where it is listed as being stored, which the report said they were not previously doing.

Multiple layers of security have been added at the warehouse, including updated personal access codes for officers whose duties require them to access seized items.

Secure areas of the warehouse are now monitored as an extra layer of security.

“While we cannot discuss every change that we made, we added multi-layer security measures, made significant changes in policy and procedure, particularly with the way evidence is maintained and tracked, and hired a new sergeant and corporal that between the two of them have over 50 years’ experience in managing drug investigations/units,” Adams added. “We are confident that with all of the changes that we made we eliminated the opportunity for such a scenario to occur again.”

end

The report also revealed that envelopes of “buy money,” used by detectives to make undercover narcotics purchases, and envelopes of pre-forfeiture cash were kept in the same safe, creating a situation where the safe was accessed multiple times, presenting opportunities for theft. Is this still handled this way?

A: Our Sgt and Cpl are the only ones who have access to the safe

• Q: The report says to the audit the contents of the safe, the detectives had to and says “identif(y) and create(e) a list of all of the active or open investigations in which cash had been seized.” Why didn’t this list exist before and the chief detective, supervising ADA or DA have access to it?

A: Again, regular audits are now being conducted with our (evidence management) system.

• Q: The report states that for chain of custody reports, the evidence technician was not required to confirm that the seized cash was in the location indicated in the report, nor could he. Chain of custody reports provided “little if any” insight into the whereabouts of cash. Is the evidence technician now required to confirm that evidence is actually physically located in the place where the reports say it is?

A: The evidence technician is now responsible for seeing that the evidence is stored in its proper location.

Q: The repor states the evidence warehouse has no security cameras. Does it now? Also, why did people have each other’s key codes and how was it that Burkhart was still able to have his physical key after being fired?

A: I can’t comment on why the codes were known by more than one person. We have added multiple layers of security at the warehouse including updating personal codes.

• Q: These cash evidence packets could be opened by one person who then just had to reseal and sign the opening mark. It is alleged on one of these Detective Macey’s signature was forged. Is there a process for now required more than one person to be there when an envelope is to be opened?

• A: Again, we have updated security where all secure areas are now monitored as an extra layer of security.

• Q: The report details how Burkhart was allegedly able to steal cash during the process of transferring it from the task force office to the Treasurer once a forfeiture order was issued by a court. It is alleged he provided the Tresurer’s office with only rough estimates of the amount of cash he was bringing over. Is the list compiled by the office of what cases are ready for deposit and their amounts now shared with the Treasurer, so the Treasurer knows exactly how much they are receiving?

A: Now that we have the pre-forfeited account, there is no list compiled of forfeitures within our agency that are ready for deposit. As I said earlier, when that money is now forfeited by court order it is electronically transferred by the Controller. Pre-forfeiture money deposits are scheduled to occur with the bank by the Sgt with another detective always present.

“While we cannot discuss every change that we made, we added multi-layer security measures, made significant changes in policy and procedure, particularly with the way evidence is maintained and track, and hired a new sergeant and corporal that between the two of them have over 50 years’ experience in managing drug investigations/units,” Adams added. “We are confident that with all of the changes that we made we eliminated the opportunity for such a scenario to occur again.”