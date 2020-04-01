Is now the right time to purchase a major appliance? Or buy a house? How confident are you that your household, Lancaster County and the United States can weather the economic storm gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

We'd like to know your thoughts.

LNP | LancasterOnline is conducting an anonymous survey in partnership with The Center for Regional Analysis and The Economic Development Company. Our consumer sentiment survey will be open the first week of each month for the next 18 months.

Go here to take the survey.

The results will be publicly available at the end of each month, starting April 27th, here. Have questions? Please contact the EDC at cra@edclancaster.com.

The goal of the survey project is to better understand and track how Lancaster County's residents feel about our local economy. The survey contains eight questions on how you feel about the economy, and six demographic questions.