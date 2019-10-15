How does a 14-year-old boy get a hold of a gun?

Among the many unanswered questions about the daytime killing in southeast Lancaster last week, this one is perhaps the most pointed - and, for police, the most frustrating.

Rahmir Hopkins, the eighth-grader charged in the shooting, used a .45-caliber handgun to kill Luis A. Perez, police allege.

But most other details about the weapon remain a mystery.

Was the gun stolen?

And if so, from whom?

Did the original owner ever report the theft to police?

Or did the gun belong to a friend or family member?

Even more concerning: Where is the gun now?

City police said as of Friday they have not been able to find the weapon - hindering their efforts to track down the answers to all of those questions. Reached Monday, Lt. Bill Hickey, a spokesman for the city police, said he had nothing additional to add about the investigation.

"A lot of times we find that these guns are stolen," said Hickey during an interview last week.

Guns are often stolen from homes, collections and cars - thefts that can go undiscovered until police contact the owners. "There's no storage requirement ... that it be locked up in your residence or when it is in your vehicle," Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler said.

In the city, however, gun owners are required under a 2009 ordinance to report lost or stolen firearms to the police within 72 hours after they discover their weapons are missing.

Violations carry a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.

It is unclear whether the gun used in the Perez slaying had been reported missing or stolen.

In addition to homicide, Hopkins is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and minor in possession of a firearm.

The legal age of purchase for a handgun in Pennsylvania is 21. For a long gun, like a rifle or shotgun, the age is 18.

To carry a concealed weapon, Pennsylvania residents must be 21 years old and pass a background check at the county sheriff's office. About 60,000 Lancaster County residents have concealed carry permits.

It's impossible to know how many guns are on the streets illegally.

Minors are prohibited from carrying firearms except for in limited circumstances. Minors can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor for "possession of firearm by minor" and possibly "firearms not to be carried without a license," as is the case with Hopkins.

Despite those laws, and despite efforts to remove guns from the street through voluntary buyback programs and tougher laws, the number of youths charged with weapons-related crimes in Pennsylvania grew this year.

Statewide, 64 juveniles were charged in 2018 with weapons related crimes, and this year that number is already up to 73, according to the Pennsylvania Unified Crime Reporting System, which tracks charging data for law enforcement entities across the state.

For Lancaster County, two were charged in 2018 and two in 2019, although the system sometimes takes time to update.

Earlier this year another minor, Jayden Gray, 17, was charged with the same crimes after police say he fired a gun at a group of other teens in Lancaster city.