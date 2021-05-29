The son of a World War II veteran wondered why a World War I Purple Heart medal would be among his late father’s belongings.

Mike Gallion of Brickerville wouldn’t let go of the mystery medal without getting answers. He was determined to reunite it with its rightful owners, hopeful that his sleuthing would pay off.

It did and the medal is going to be a surprise for the World War I Army veteran’s 77-year-old son, who is also a veteran.

Gallion’s only clue to start his search a few months ago was the name “Frank L. Klinepeter” engraved on the back of the Purple Heart. The World War I Victory Medal was also with it.

“The name wasn’t familiar to us,” said Gallion, a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 56 in Lititz. He reached out to a friend who discovered via the Internet that Klinepeter had died in 1968 and was buried in Duncannon in Perry County.

Gallion credited The Perry Historians, a volunteer group, for providing him the names of Klinepeter’s son and other relatives. The family has lived in Duncannon for generations.

“More digging led me to the Facebook pages of his son and both granddaughters. I messaged all three of them and just waited,” Gallion said. A few ways later, a granddaughter responded.

Rachel Klinepeter Schlachter saw Gallion’s message one night and thought it a bit odd.

“I called my mom (Damaris) right away,” she said. She recalled that that conversation began with, “You’ll never believe…” Gallion said Schlachter had no idea that her grandfather had earned a Purple Heart and welcomed its return to the family.

He delivered the medals to them. He was reluctant to mail them but also wanted to meet the family. They believe that Frank Klinepeter was awarded the Purple Heart for being gassed during the war. Mustard gas was a commonly used chemical weapon in the First World War.

The story of his medals continues with a surprise coming later this month. Rachel plans to place the medals in a shadow box with a photo of her grandfather taken in Ger- many in 1919 along the Rhine River. He was a sergeant with the Pennsylvania 58th Infantry and was about 29 years old at the time.

Schlachter will present the shadow box to her father, Sonny Klinepeter, who served in the Air Force in the 1960s. She explained that Frank and Mary Klinepeter adopted their nephew, Sonny, and the military medals are a piece of his life too.

“I think he’s going to get a little emotional,” she said. Schlachter has the medals hidden at home and will present them to her father when the family gathers.

She predicted that he will dig deeper into his father’s military service once he sees the medals.

The Klinepeters and Gallions are linked through relatives. Gallion said Frank Klinepeter was his stepmother’s stepgrandfather.

Mike’s late father, the Rev. Donald Gallion, served as an Army medic in World War II and entered the ministry after the war. He passed away in 2019 at age 94 and is buried at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Mike said that in February, his brother gave him a box containing some of their father’s belongings, including Klinepeter’s medals. That’s when his search mission began.

“I’m thankful and grateful that Mike Gallion took the extra time,” Schlachter said.

