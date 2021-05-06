People who otherwise might face losing their home through mortgage foreclosure or end up in court over credit card debt will soon have help.

It’s in the form of two programs Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas is putting in place as an alternative to litigation.

The idea behind the residential mortgage foreclosure and consumer credit card debt diversion programs, which start July 1, is to bring debtors and creditors together to work out their problems, according to President Judge David Ashworth and two court attorneys who worked on the programs.

They are not get-out-of-debtor’s-jail-free cards, however.

“This is not just for the deadbeat who just doesn't pay his bills. This is for a person who, through life circumstances, is having difficulty making ends meet,” Ashworh said Monday. “And this program puts them in a position of acting responsibly to address those issues and allows the lender to make good on the loan.”

Or as Anne Bingaman, Judge Jeffery Wright’s law clerk, who researched such programs with Mary Ellen Glah, a civil court master, put it: “With the recent COVID crisis, I think it's opened everyone's eyes to the fact that most of us are one crisis away from losing our homes, or entering credit card” collection.

Bingaman and Glah said the need for the programs will likely increase once foreclosure moratoriums associated with the coronavirus are lifted. Those are expected to be lifted July 1, hence the programs’ launch on that day.

Data supports need

County data from 2015 to 2019 show foreclosures account for 23.4% of civil cases while credit cards cases account for 16%. The statewide averages are 17% and 11.5% respectively.

“Putting the percentages into perspective, in 2019, there were over 1,300 foreclosure and credit card cases filed … that’s 1,300 Lancaster County families who are impacted by these cases every year,” Bingaman said.

And, Glah said, credit card cases jumped to 24% in 2019, “so there are more and more of these junk debt buyers that are bringing action, so the numbers are getting higher and higher.”

The effect of losing a home to foreclosure means that the person is less likely to buy a house in the future and can endure less-secure housing, Bingaman said.

There are other problems, too, according to the two attorneys and Ashworth. Children can suffer academically. The stress can lead to divorce. Foreclosed homes can lead to a decline in property values and the tax base.

In a nutshell, the programs will work like this: Once a court action is filed, either foreclosure or to collect a credit card debt, the parties will automatically be enrolled. Debtors will have to undergo financial counseling, a case management order will set groundwork for the parties to share information, and a conciliation conference will be scheduled.

Community housing/finances group involved

Tenfold, the name for the new partnership between Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, will assist with debt counseling.

Todd Capitao, Tenfold’s director of financial empowerment, said he expects the mortgage foreclosure diversion program to nudge people along while guiding, in a streamlined way, the parties to a resolution.

“When folks get into crisis situations, they tend to shut down,” he said, explaining they can be inundated with a flood of mailings, some important and official, and some junk.

Also, not all mortgage companies play nice, he said. Some may want to work with a person to keep them in their home while others may be just as happy to get the home and sell it.

It’s an experience Capitao knows firsthand, before he was in the financial business.

In the late 1990s, he lost his home in foreclosure.

At the time, he and his wife were doing well financially and decided to build an addition to their home.

As Capitao explained it, the contractor had 80% of their money, but only completed 20% of the work before vanishing. The contractor had no assets to make a lawsuit worthwhile, he said.

“I never want anyone to go through what I went through,” he said, describing foreclosure as confusing. “As I tell people, no one makes a big decision thinking: This is a bad decision.”

Program should increase court efficiency

There’s another benefit to the programs, Ashworth explained: court efficiency.

“When you distill it down, the concept is to get people together to talk up front, before going through the whole litigation process,” he said.

He explained that companies buy up consumer credit card debt and file suit, “with the expectation and the hope that the debtor simply doesn’t respond and they get a default judgement.”

But the companies also may not file forms correctly or use the correct forms to begin with, and those cases can be thrown out if a debtor hires an attorney. The cases can be refiled once those problems are corrected.

“A lot of this kind of stuff was really clogging up the whole court system and costing everyone time and money,” Ashworth said.

As an example, Bingaman said, a $14,000 credit card case took six years to move through the county’s court and ultimately settled for $4,000 - the amount the credit card company could prove was owed.

A position for an attorney to oversee the two programs has been approved by the county salary board with a minimum starting salary of $50,875, plus benefits, and was advertised Wednesday on the county’s job site.

Such programs aren’t unique to Lancaster. In her research, Glah found about two dozen programs across the state focusing on mortgage foreclosures and several focusing on credit card debt. Such programs exist in about 10 other states as well, Ashworth said.