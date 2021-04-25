A Mount Joy Township husband and wife who have falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged and spread misinformation about COVID-19 are seeking election to offices that could give them a direct role in managing public schools and administering elections.

Republicans Danielle Lindemuth, 45, and Stephen Lindemuth, 48, who also are outspoken critics of race-related content taught by Elizabethtown Area School District to their ninth-grade daughter, are candidates for the Elizabethtown Area school board on the Republican ballot in the May 18 primary.

In addition, Stephen Lindemuth is seeking the judge of elections post in Mount Joy Township’s Hershey Road district, a position responsible for running the precinct’s polling place on Election Day. If elected to both offices, Stephen Lindemuth would have to choose one, as state law prohibits a person from serving in both simultaneously.

The Lindemuths declined to comment for this story, but have left an extensive trail of public comments and social media posts that raised concerns among some community members, including material showing they were among locals involved in a Jan. 6 bus trip to a rally for then-President Donald Trump that spawned the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While there is no evidence that the Lindemuths participated in the attack itself, belief in the falsehood that the election was stolen from Trump is particularly worrisome in school board candidates, said Elizabethtown College political science professor Fletcher McClellan.

The Lindemuths appear to be the first “Stop the Steal” advocates to mount a campaign for elected office in an attempt to shape public policy in Lancaster County since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Explaining his concerns, McClellan said education is about “discovering and understanding the truth,” and those who push “alternative truths” can be dangerous. “I do worry about people who tend to believe demonstrable falsehoods that the president won, that there was widespread voter fraud,” he said.

The “Stop the Steal” trip on Jan. 6, which included four buses and about 150 people, was organized by Partnership for Revival, a nonprofit where Danielle Lindemuth has served as secretary. The organization was founded by Doug Lamb, owner of West Donegal Township-based Doug Lamb Construction Co., where Danielle Lindemuth is employed.

Partnership for Revival’s mission is "fostering revival in the Elizabethtown region through partnerships with local churches,” its website states.

Danielle Lindemuth was at the rally and saw when the pro-Trump mob broke through the barriers of the Capitol, though she didn’t go through, according to a Jan. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline report.

“We went down there because we truly believe this election has been fraudulent, and we do believe the truth needs to be brought out,” she said to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter at the time. “If you’re not going to hear us, you’re going to see us.”

On Jan. 9, Stephen Lindemuth posted a photo on Facebook of the Jan. 6 crowd and said he was there, “standing for the truth to be heard.” He wrote that there were a few “weeds mixed among the wheat” and that the media “has focused solely on the negative aspect of the day’s events.”

That’s a common defense used by those who protested but did not commit physical violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. They neglect to point out, however, that they were in attendance to support the anti-democratic effort to overturn the election of President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, more than 50 state and federal judges have dismissed lawsuits Trump and his allies presented challenging the validity of the 2020 election results.

At Elizabethtown Area School Board meetings in recent months, the Lindemuths have repeatedly questioned the board about why the Lindemuths’ ninth-grade daughter was introduced to books like “The Hate U Give,” about a teenage girl who witnesses a police officer fatally shoot her Black, and unarmed, best friend; "Romeo and Juliet"; and "To Kill a Mockingbird"; which the Lindemuths said are inappropriate because they include vulgarity, sexuality and violence.

The couple has also been on a monthslong quest to take down posters from their daughter’s classroom that depict groups such as Black Lives Matter and the opening line from “Paradise,” a novel written by Nobel-prize winning author Toni Morrison, which starts off with the phrase, “They shoot the white girl first ....”

Speaking via Zoom to the school board on March 23, Stephen Lindemuth called Black Lives Matter a “Marxist organization with anti-American values that are largely anti-family.” He also said the school district’s goal “should be education, not indoctrination.” Black Lives Matter’s mission is to end white supremacy, prevent violence inflicted on Black communities and improve Black people’s lives, its website states.

Lamb, Danielle Lindemuth’s employer and Partnership for Revival founder, also spoke during the meeting, saying the school district is shaming students “for being white.”

Reached through his work email account, Lamb, also a Republican, declined to comment, saying, “Unfortunately, I never have good luck with LNP reporting. Sorry.”

The day after the March 23 school board meeting, Elizabethtown Area School District spokesman Troy Portser told LNP | LancasterOnline that he’s not sure where the Lindemuths and others are getting their information about what’s being taught. Teachers tackle complicated issues like civil rights in class regularly, but they approach it in an unbiased manner, he said.

“It’s not like we’ve stepped outside of the domain of what we can or cannot teach,” he said. Portser added that at least one of the posters targeted by the Lindemuths has been taken down out of sensitivity.

The Lindemuths also use social media to promote their views.

Both Facebook accounts belonging to the Lindemuths feature misinformation about COVID-19, the safety of vaccines and the benefits of wearing a mask. Several posts have been labeled by Facebook as part of its effort to combat the spread of misinformation. Their pages also criticize the LGBT community, Muslims, immigrants and “cancel culture.”

For example, “I have been saying the reason for the mask was more about covering the face and looking Muslim than about health and safety from the beginning,” Danielle Lindemuth wrote on Dec. 3, 2020.

On March 23, Stephen Lindemuth posted a picture of what appears to be immigrants climbing the border wall between Mexico and the United States with the message, “This is a foreign invasion.”

Reaction varies

The Lindemuths’ views, coupled with their decision to seek elected office, have sparked worry among some, including one of the Lindemuths’ opponents in the school board race, Kristy Moore, a Lancaster County public school teacher who chairs the Elizabethtown Democratic Committee.

“It’s concerning to me that people with those types of views or willing to share those views would be able to sit on the school board and make decisions about the education of our children," Moore said.

The Elizabethtown Republican Committee did not respond to calls for comment.

Outgoing Democratic school board member Erin Grosh said, "There are dramatic differences between the candidates that are running this year, and I hope our community is paying attention."

Another outgoing school board member, Menno Riggleman, a Republican, also has concerns, but for different reasons than Moore and Grosh.

Riggleman said he’s leaving the board mainly because he believes he and Christian families have been disenfranchised by the school district’s administration. The Lindemuths’ poster issue is a good example of that, he said.

“They see the Lindemuths as radical,” he said. “I don’t. I’m sorry. I don’t see (Danielle Lindemuth) as a radical.”

Riggleman’s solution: Vote Republican.

If more conservatives aren’t on the board soon, he said, he’s concerned that a “drag out, kick out battle” will ensue.

“I have a fear that this will get out of hand, because it’s not going to go away,” he said,

A third outgoing board member, Republican Michelle Pelna, offered a broader view. “The board is made up of nine elected people from the community, and each person is entitled to speak their mind, and it could come from any member of the community,” she said when asked about the current slate of school board candidates. “I’m sure that things will work themselves out how they’re supposed to.”

Asked about the Lindemuths’ school board candidacy, district Superintendent Michele Balliet said, “As school administrators we work with our elected officials to further advance the vision and mission of the district of every child graduating ready to live, learn and thrive in a global community.”

Elizabethtown Area school board President Terry Seiders, board Vice President Caroline Lalvani and board member Craig Hummer — all Republicans — declined to comment for this story. Fellow Republican board members Michael Martin, Karen Sweigart and Jim Read did not respond to requests for comment.

Terms for Grosh, Pelna, Read and Riggleman all expire this year; however, Read is the only incumbent running again.