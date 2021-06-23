“Out of all days he reached out to me!” exclaimed Amit Corso.

May 6 was already going to be a busy day for the owner of Lancaster’s Cutting Edge Barbershop and Cutting Edge Barber Academy. Representatives of the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences were due to visit Corso’s academy, a final step in an involved process to approve the facility for students who receive federal financial aid.

As he made final preparations for the visit later in the day, Corso received an Instagram message out of the blue from Philadelphia 76ers starting forward Tobias Harris. About to begin the playoffs, Harris was looking for a fresh cut and his usual barber was out sick. Harris had seen Corso’s cuts on social media and wanted Corso to do a house call that night.

It was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I stared at the message for two hours,” Corso recalled. “I said, ‘This can’t be real.’ There was no way I was missing the visit for my school. He asked if I do house calls and if I could come at 7:45 that night. I said, ‘I can make it happen!’ Meanwhile, during the day, we had our visit and received a perfect score. I was on a high!” said Corso.

After sticking it out through a 100-day closure of both the barbershop and academy earlier in the pandemic, the accreditation visit and message from Harris felt like powerful signals that Corso was on the right path.

Cutting since he was a kid

Corso started down that path decades earlier, at age 13, in his ninth grade year at J.P. McCaskey High School.

“I never went to a barbershop until ninth grade,” he explained. My mom used to cut my hair and she would tear me up,” he recalled. “One of my buddies invited me to the barbershop. We waited for three hours before I got in a chair. During those hours I was blown away by the details of a good haircut. That feeling I had, I wanted to give to other people.”

By 11th grade, Corso cut three or four people after school, every day, in his mom’s basement. Corso would agree to play PlayStation with his “clients” or pay them $10 for him to cut their hair. “If I messed up they would use that money to go to the barbershop and get it fixed. That’s how bad I wanted to do it. I would give up my own money,” said Corso.

Now, some of those same kids have become regular paying customers at Corso’s barbershop.

At the age of 21, Corso opened The Cutting Edge Barber Shop at 901 East King St. in January 2005.

By his fourth month in business, Corso’s barbershop took off with more than 100 customers a day. Eventually it was generating enough income to help jumpstart another one of Corso’s dreams, The Cutting Edge Barber Academy.

The academy at 114 W. Orange St. opened in June 2017 and offers programs for barbers, teachers and already-licensed cosmetologists.

During the first two years of business Corso took no income from the academy as it struggled to break even. “If you told someone: Go work for two years, 60 to 70 hours a week, six days a week, and you’re not getting paid. How many people would do that? But, it’s the bigger picture that we’re after,” said Corso.

That hard work paid off with high-profile attention. Corso’s work has been featured in the “Making the Cut” reality TV show and in hair shows across the country.

Things were headed in a positive direction, but nothing could have prepared him for what happened in March 2020.

COVID-19 ups and downs

Due to state-mandated restrictions put in place to control the COVID-19 pandemic, both of Corso’s businesses had to close for about 100 days starting March 17.

During the closure, Corso did 1 ½ hour zoom classes to keep students engaged.

He lost three barbers during the course of his business’s temporary closure but remained positive as his academy students were immediate replacements.

He endured financial hardships as well. “The big difference with me and a lot of owners in the city is that I own both of my properties. I have more on my plate than someone who’s renting. It was challenging. There were grants and loans that we took advantage of that helped, but nobody wants to drain their bank account without any income,” he said.

“I had to be smart. At my school, I preach to always have six to 12 months’ security. I teach and live by that. We were able to survive and I’m trying to save more in case something else happens,” said Corso.

While enduring the pandemic restrictions was a challenge, there was a silver lining.

“It gave me the most days off that I’ve ever had. Normally, I never have time to sit down, reflect and think,” he said.

Two beneficiaries of Corso’s time off were his 6-year-old daughter, Lola, and his wife of nine years, Colleen. “The best thing with the shutdown was I had 100-something straight days with my daughter and I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again,” said Corso. “Every day we’d take my daughter’s bike and hang out with my wife during her break. My wife’s not used to me being home before her, so I’d get things done around the house and cook dinner. I became a chef during the shutdown. I know I don’t get paid for that but it’s the normal day-to-day stuff that I enjoy,” said Corso.

A special day

Like many businesses, Corso’s barbershop and academy were still struggling to get back to normal as the pandemic eased in the spring. And then came the day he’ll never forget – May 6, the day he got to cut an NBA starter’s hair right after his academy passed a final step that will allow it to accept students who receive federal student aid.

Corso teaches his students to promote themselves and their work on social media, and that’s exactly how Corso caught Harris’ attention. In his Instagram message, Harris said: “I was searching through barber related hashtags and I saw your work and thought I’d give you a shot,” according to Corso.

Corso drove an hour and 15 minutes to Harris’ home outside Philadelphia to shape his Afro and cut his hair in a temple fade, a popular haircut where the temple and nape area are faded out.

“I wasn’t trying to think: Oh my God. You’re cutting a guy from the 76ers,” Corso recalled. “I was nervous but immediately got into the zone. I said, ‘Get it together, do your best and hopefully things work out.’”

In the end, Harris “was happy with the haircut and I was, too,” Corso said.

“I used to compete all over the U.S. in hair shows,” Corso said. “My goal was to get celebrities and it never happened. Then, when I wasn’t trying, it fell in my lap,” he said. “I don’t know if this was just a one-time thing. Either way, it was a blessing.”

Another thing that made Corso happy that day was his academy’s successful accreditation visit from the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences. The visit was the culmination of four years of prep work that included attending a conference, completing a self-study and filing paperwork. The final step – underway now – is a federal Department of Education review that is expected to take three to six months.

Once accredited, the academy can accept federal financial aid, which would be beneficial for students like 40-year-old Raymond Bowen.

“If I was able to get financial aid, I might be able to leave my job and find a part-time job where I can balance work, family and sleep so my focus is in school,” Bowen said.

It will also help the academy’s staff spend more time with students, said Daniel Pena, a manager at Corso’s barbershop and a part-time teacher at Corso’s academy.

“It’ll open up more hours for me at the school because they’ll be a steady income from the state,” said Pena. “When I go to the school I take a pay cut since I’m not behind the chair cutting all day. But with financial aid, I will be able to help people out and continue to give back.”

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Now Corso is looking to the easing of pandemic restrictions by working on new services and considering an expansion.

He plans to start offering scalp micropigmentation, superficial cosmetic tattooing that replicates the appearance of fuller hair.

Corso also plans to add this technique to the academy’s advanced barber program. “I believe this is going to be game changing,” said Corso. “We’re tapping into this market and getting ahead of the curve.”

Corso’s also looking to get a larger academy facility and start a night shift, as classes are full.

“Once we get the financial aid, we’re going to have tons of volume coming in. If I could have a bigger facility and have one class during the day, I’d rather do that. The goal is to work less and have more time with my family.” said Corso. “I’ve been sacrificing a lot these last couple of years but things are finally falling into place. I see the light at the end of the tunnel.”