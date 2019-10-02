Some members of the family facing a mountain of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic were part owners of an actual mountain in central Pennsylvania.
The Washington Post reported that financial filings showed some members of the billionaire Sackler family that owns Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma receiving about $60 million in financial gains from the sale of 17 ski resorts in the Northeast and Midwest.
Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County is one of those ski areas that Colorado-based Vail Resorts Inc. recently bought. Vail reported planning to invest about $15 million over the next two years "in one-time capital spending to elevate the guest experience" at its newly acquired resorts.
Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy as part of an effort to settle thousands of lawsuits accusing it of helping spark the national opioid crisis that has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. in the last two decades.
The company has a tentative deal to settle the lawsuits, but about half the states including Pennsylvania are objecting to it, and state Attorney General Josh Shaprio last month filed a new lawsuit against the company's founders and owners.
Lancaster County had 168 fatal overdoses in 2017 and 105 in 2018, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Those figures include both prescription and illicit opioid deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.