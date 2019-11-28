320 housing units proposed for 100-acre Kissel Hill farm near Lancaster Airport

Owners of a 100-acre farm north of Lancaster Airport would like to build 320 housing units on the tract, which is currently zoned for agricultural uses only.
About half the property would be kept as open space, similar to a type of development known as an “agri-hood,” one owner said.
The owners of the Buckwalter farm at Route 501 and East Millport Road, east of the Shoppes at Kissel Village, recently presented their housing concept to the Warwick Township supervisors, but they haven’t submitted a formal request asking the township to rezone the tract for development.
Their concept is to build 112 apartment units, 49 townhouses and 25 single-family homes on the property’s west side, near Route 501. The east side would feature 60 apartments, 56 townhouses and 18 single-family homes, the Lititz Record Express reported.
A barn might be converted into a restaurant or shops, and an office building would be built on the southwest corner. About half of the property would be kept as open space and feature a stream, meadows and woodlands with walking paths.
About 14 acres of the farm is in Manheim Township and is zoned industrial, Warwick Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman said.
The proposal “is only at the discussion stage,” Zimmerman said. “No commitment has been made by either side.”
Alex Piehl, a landscape architect with RGS Associates of Lancaster, presented the concept to the supervisors. He did not return messages left by LNP.
According to the Record Express, R.D. Buckwalter described the proposal as similar to an “agri-hood,” with a cluster of residential hamlets blending with a variety of mixed uses.
The township revised its zoning map last year, and another update isn’t planned until 2024, Zimmerman said.
Any request to rezone the farm for development would trigger a comprehensive, methodical review of the impact on traffic, sewer capacity and other infrastructure, Zimmerman said.
“These aren’t quick decisions,” he said.
LNP correspondent Laura Knowles contributed to this report.