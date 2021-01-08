Lancaster County housing organizations are seeking proposals from hotels willing to shelter people experiencing homelessness.

The Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities and Lancaster County Homeless Coalition are looking for hoteliers to partner with them on emergency housing for four to six months, and possibly longer.

Officials are anticipating a significant increase in people experiencing homelessness as eviction moratoriums related to the coronavirus pandemic expire in coming weeks.

Preference will be given to hotels in East Lampeter Township, but the organizations are looking for properties throughout the county, according to a request for proposals.

Due to an effort led in part by Tabor Community Services, East Lampeter Township supervisors approved a policy in December that allows hotels and motels in its jurisdiction to become temporary shelters.

The resolution waived the 30-day maximum tenancy for hotels and motels and allows local housing organizations to work directly with hoteliers in the township to contract for space.

Other nonprofit organizations will be involved in establishing the shelters by providing shelter referrals, food distribution and case management.

Staff will be onsite at the new shelter spaces to run the programs, the request said.

Officials said local hoteliers have already voiced interest in the project, but no agreements have been signed.

Proposals will be accepted by the redevelopment authority until noon on Friday, Jan. 15.

Lancaster County Emergency Shelter Needs RFP by Hurubie Meko on Scribd