Housing for homeless families to open in Paradise as rent affordability worsens in Pequea Valley

With the shortage of affordable housing in eastern Lancaster County reaching crisis proportions, a Paradise agency is responding with short-term housing for up to four families who have nowhere to live.
The Factory Ministries, a faith-based social services agency, plans a mid-January opening of its Journey to My Home program. It will house families with children — up to 14 people total — in the remodeled basement cafeteria of the former Paradise Elementary School, 3293 Lincoln Highway East.
Families will stay for up to 90 days as staff helps parents find permanent housing and family-supporting employment.
The rural, 1,600-student Pequea Valley School District reports that 32 of its students, the most in the past five years, are currently homeless and 50.7% of its student body qualifies for free or reduced-price lunches, a common marker of poverty.
“There is definitely a lack of affordable housing in this area and a lack of jobs that pay enough for people to afford sustainable housing,” said Kristen Vieldhouse, Factory Ministries’ housing director. “Even if you have a double-income household, that can be difficult in this area.”
Rents for a one-bedroom apartment in eastern Lancaster County range from $800 to $1,600, Adam Nagle, Factory Ministries’ executive director, said.
Community support
Factory Ministries has raised $300,000 for the transitional housing renovations, drawing on support from United Way, the LancCo My Home homeless coalition, and donors. In addition, thousands of dollars of in-kind donations and volunteer labor got the project over the finish line, Nagle said.
The former school cafeteria has been transformed into living quarters featuring four large bedrooms, a kitchen, common area and bathroom.
Pequea Valley freshmen who are enrolled in a construction trades program worked on the project.
Families experiencing homelessness will be referred to the program through the Community Homeless Assessment and Referral Team, a program of Tabor Community Services. The families must have a child under 18 and be from Leacock, Paradise or Salisbury townships, served by the Pequea Valley School District.
Journey to My Home staff will help families find housing in the school district of their choice, “but a lot of that will be dependent on the availability of housing,” Vieldhouse said. “That often means they can’t stay in Pequea Valley. But we will try to do that.”
Those wishing to support Journey to My Home may contribute online at thefactoryministries.com.