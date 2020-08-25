No one was injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a single-family home in East Petersburg Borough, according to East Petersburg Fire Company Chief Don Schoenberger.

The fire was called in about 12:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Stevens Street, according to initial dispatch reports.

Schoenberger said the accidental fire had started at the PPL meter outside the house, then burned behind the siding of the house and got into the attic.

It was very smoky but extinguished pretty quickly, he said. He did not immediately have a damage estimate but said the residents wouldn't be able to live in the house for a few days.

American Red Cross reported that volunteers are helping four adults and five children as a result of the fire.

