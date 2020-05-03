A family of four has been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in West Earl Township early Saturday morning, officials said.

Units responded to the fire, located in the 1400 block of Diamond Station Road, around 12:47 a.m. and did not clear the scene until 6:30 a.m., said Darrell Zimmerman, president of Akron Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company returned several times throughout the day to tend to hot spots that flared up, Zimmerman said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Zimmerman said. A fire marshal is currently investigating.

The residents of the home — two adults and two children — are currently receiving financial and lodging assistance, the Red Cross reported via Twitter.

Shortly after midnight, we assisted a family of 2 adults and 2 children after a fire at their single family home in the 1400 block of Diamond Station Rd, Ephrata (Lancaster County). Financial assistance was given along with lodging assistance due to unlivable house conditions. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) May 2, 2020

