A fire Tuesday night displaced a family of seven in Ephrata Borough.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen of the single-story home on the 1000 block of James Avenue, but were still investigating. The fire was initially reported as heavy smoke showing from the roof of the home.

Although quickly controlled, the house was damaged to the point of uninhabitability, said Jim Kiefer, PIO for Ephrata Pioneer.

"The kitchen is destroyed, which had an effect on the rest of the house, some minimal water damage, but the smoke damage is going to be more extensive," Kiefer said.

The seven displaced included one child and two relatives visiting from out of state, officials said.

Kiefer said that firefighters attempted to save the family's Christmas presents, quickly moving them out of the home.

"It's a sad situation," he said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family. No injuries were reported.