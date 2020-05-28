Several House Democrats are calling on Pennsylvania’s attorney general to investigate whether Republican leaders covered up a GOP lawmaker’s COVID-19 infection for about a week.

They also called on House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, to resign.

“You’re a scoundrel if there ever was one, Mike Turzai,” said Rep. Brian Sims, a Philadelphia Democrat in a fiery Facebook Live.

Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla, the longest-serving member of Lancaster County’s delegation to the General Assembly, rebuked Republican leaders and alleged they concealed Rep. Andrew Lewis’ positive test result, putting other lawmakers’ health in jeopardy (Sturla has been voting remotely, per the House’s temporary rules). No other lawmaker is known to have tested positive.

“They got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and said, ‘Well I didn’t take any cookies,’” Sturla said. “You’ve still got your hand in the cookie jar.”

Lewis, a Republican from Dauphin County, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 20. He said he had experienced flu-like symptoms including a fever lasting 24 hours and a cough. His last day in the state Capitol was on May 14. He said he chose to keep his positive diagnosis private “out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed.”

As soon as he learned he tested positive, Lewis said he “immediately” notified Republican leaders. Democrats were not notified until Wednesday from a reporter, Sims and Sturla said, with Republican leaders citing medical privacy laws.

Lewis’s diagnosis was not widely disclosed because it would have violated his privacy, GOP leaders contended.

Mike Straub, a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, said House leadership followed federal and state health guidelines of who needed to be contacted about Lewis’s positive case outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We followed CDC and DOH (Department of Health) guidelines precisely, notifying and quarantining every person who needed to know as soon as we determined they met the criteria for exposure – that is not a cover up,” Straub added.

At least three other Republican members began to self-isolate following Lewis’s positive diagnosis, including Rep. Russ Diamond (R., Lebanon).