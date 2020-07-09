Potentially halting a plan to reduce power plant carbon emissions, Pennsylvania house members voted Wednesday to move forward a bill that would take decision-making power away from Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration.

Several of the 130 lawmakers who supported House Bill 2025, made clear that their votes were also in support of coal, a faltering industry they believe could suffer further job cuts and economic loss with increased regulation.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jim Struzzi, (R - Indiana), referenced energy-industry stakeholders while addressing his colleagues just prior to the vote.

“They felt their voices were not being heard,” he said.

Effectively, the bill was designed to combat an executive order issued by the governor last October, when Wolf announced plans to have the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — a cap-and-trade system that targets carbon-emitting electric power plants.

It’s a plan that Wolf said would help meet statewide greenhouse gas reduction goals by setting decreasing yearly limits on the amount of carbon dioxide that can be emitted from power plants.

Power plant owners also would be forced to pay a fee for each ton of carbon emitted — money that would eventually be reallocated back to the state.

Call for more voices

Already, 10 Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states have joined to the initiative, which combats climate change.

But Struzzi, and his supporters, have called the governor’s order an overstep, claiming Wolf and his administrators alone shouldn’t have the power to impose carbon limits and enter multi-state initiatives.

“We strongly disagree with Gov. Wolf’s continued practice of go-it-alone approaches,” reads a prior statement from House Republicans, which also was shared by Speaker Byran Cutler (R - Peach Bottom).

Instead, the legislation stipulates that the cap-and-trade initiative and similar proposals must be decided by the multiple voices and viewpoints of the General Assembly and beholden to greater public scrutiny.

Environmental concerns

But on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Greg Vitali of Delaware County said he believed the bill was more about lawmakers blocking the cap-and-trade proposal and remaining friendly with leaders in the coal industry — a top greenhouse gas emitter and source of air pollution, including in Lancaster County.

It’s for those reasons that officials at the American Lung Association also support Wolf’s plan to enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, according to Kevin Stewart, the association’s locally based mid-Atlantic director of environmental health.

Owners of the Brunner Island power plant, just across the Susquehanna River in York County, are now working to phase out coal burning for natural gas by 2028 due to increased scrutiny about pollutants.

“There is no doubt that RGGI is not going to help the coal industry,” Vitali said, calling coal’s downfall an inevitability as fracking leads to a growing focus on natural gas.

Also, Vitali said a focus on low-emissions power generation could see economic growth and job creation in other industries, specifically nuclear.

Prior to the vote, officials at Exelon -- which owns nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in nearby York County -- decried Bill 2025.

“Blocking Pennsylvania from participating in RGGI would forego hundreds of millions of dollars each year in economic opportunities and reverse progress to protect our environment and air quality,” a spokesman said.

A draft initiative-entrance plan by officials at the state Department of Environmental Protection is now under review by the state Environmental Quality Board.

The bill will now move to the state Senate for consideration.

It’s unclear how that review process could be impacted by Wednesday’s 130-71 approval of Bill 2025.

“DEP cannot speculate on . . . possible outcomes, but Gov. Wolf has threatened to veto this legislation should it reach his desk,” DEP spokesman Neil Shader said.

