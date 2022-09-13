The owner of two Lancaster County hotels is planning a new project near Manheim Pike (Route 72) in Manheim Township.

Destiny Builders & Management recently detailed plans for a four-story, 142-room hotel on Enterprise Way that would be located across the street from the Chelsea Square shopping center.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025. The developer expects that in that time, demand for hotel rooms will continue to bounce back from the pandemic.

“We think it’s favorable to start working now on a project to open in two to three years,” said Shakher Patel, Destiny’s operator/manager. Destiny owns the 90-roomAvid Hotel at 2151 E. Lincoln Hwy. in East Lampeter Township and the 60-room Tru by HiltonDenver at 400 N. Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township – which opened in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Though they were only open a short time before the pandemic began, the hotels' current bookings give Patel confidence that demand is on the rebound locally.

“It’s hard to say, ‘Is it back to pre-COVID?’ But the numbers are pretty strong,” he said.

Patel said he expects the hotel will be a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton or IHG – conglomerates that each have a long list of hotel brands.

The estimated $15 million project would not include a restaurant or banquet hall. Destiny originally had considered a cultural and religious center along with the hotel, but those facilities are no longer part of their plan.

The 3.3-acre site - which has nothing on it now - is close to downtown Lancaster and surrounding businesses, including Spooky Nook Sports, and the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. The opening date for the 132-bed, $375 million hospital at 2160 State Road in East Hempfield Township is Oct. 3.

The property for the proposed hotel, which was recently listed for $1.395 million, is zoned commercial and has access to public water and sewer systems. The Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan identifies the area as part of an urban growth area.

There are three existing hotels along Manheim Pike within a half-mile of the proposed hotel – the 130-roomFairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Lancaster at 150 Granite Run Drive, the 156-room Hilton Garden Inn Lancaster at 101 Granite Run Drive, and the 98-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Lancaster at 200 Granite Run Drive. All three are in Manheim Township.

Another developer is proposing a 12,184-square-foot hotel just southwest of Destiny’s project, on a property located next to Route 283.

Last week, the Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board approved several variances for Destiny’s project. The developer said the variances were needed because of the property’s trapezoid shape, and to make way for the parking and drop-off areas preferred by national hotel chains.

The board also gave Destiny an additional year to begin construction with the approved variances. The township’s ordinance gives developers one year, but Destiny said the additional time is needed to finalize a brand for the hotel.

No renderings showing the appearance of the hotel façade have been developed yet.

The developer’s next step is submitting land development plans to the township for approval.

“It’s a good infill site which is going to create tax benefits for Manheim Township,” Patel said.