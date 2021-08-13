Though high temperatures and heat index values roasted Lancaster County this week, the heat was just shy of breaking any records.

Both Wednesday and Thursday were one degree shy from breaking the maximum temperature records for their respective days, with a temperature of 92 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday, according to Rachel Gutierrez, meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College.

The record high for August 13 is 97 degrees and was set in 2002. Today's high will be near 97 and pose a threat to break the 19-year-old heat high, according to Gutierrez.

June's observed average maximum temperature (AMT) was above normal by about two and a half degrees at 84.7 compared to the normal AMT of 82.3.

In July, Lancaster was below the normal AMT, having an observed AMT of 85.8 degrees compared to the normal 86.2 degrees.

"So far we are above normal for August," Gutierrez said, reporting the normal AMT for the month of August as 85.4 - the norm is 86.2.

Today, another excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.

Other counties affected by this warning include Dauphin, Lebanon, Adams and York.

With a high of 96, temperatures may feel like 106 degrees today.

Additionally, strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible late afternoon or evening expected to occur before midnight, according to the Lancaster's forecast.

The forecast through the weekend

Lancaster County residents will get a respite from the extreme heat this weekend.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday, along with a slight chance of showers. The high will be near 87 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, along with a slight chance of showers. The low will dip to 63 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies will round out the weekend on Sunday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night, with a low near 63.