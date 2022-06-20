Sunrise August 12 2021

The sun rises over farmland in the northern part of Lancaster County Thursday morning, August 12, 2021.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

This week's forecast will have a little bit of everything as summer officially kicks off.

The start of the season is Tuesday, and this week will have a mix of hot weather and the chance for some rainy weather. On day when rain is possible, National Weather Service in State College doesn't predict a high likelihood of wet weather.

Here's a look at the forecast, according to NWS:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 78

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies, a slight chance of showers before noon. High: 85

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Low: 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, but more could fall with thunderstorms. High: 85.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers before 2 a.m. Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High: 84

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next