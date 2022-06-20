This week's forecast will have a little bit of everything as summer officially kicks off.

The start of the season is Tuesday, and this week will have a mix of hot weather and the chance for some rainy weather. On day when rain is possible, National Weather Service in State College doesn't predict a high likelihood of wet weather.

19 JUN 2022 @ 11:15 AM: The highest sun angle of the year will shine down today with pleasantly cool temperatures. However, we will see humidity and the chance for thunderstorms return this week. pic.twitter.com/gRina5aJJu — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 19, 2022

Here's a look at the forecast, according to NWS:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 78

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies, a slight chance of showers before noon. High: 85

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Low: 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, but more could fall with thunderstorms. High: 85.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers before 2 a.m. Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High: 84

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67