Hot temperatures will hang on in Lancaster County as the month of August comes to a close, but it won't be as hot as the dangerous heat that baked the county earlier this month.

The highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 90s, according to National Weather Service in State College. Both days will bring sunshine, but the threat of rain and thunderstorms will return into Tuesday night.

No rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week, and highs will generally stay in the lower to mid 80s into the week, according to NWS.

Drought conditions?

While the chance of rain is fleeting this week, Lancaster County isn't seeing drought conditions like the rest of the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions across the country. Lancaster County was not experiencing drought conditions as of Sunday afternoon.

The website classified 44.5% of Pennsylvania − including regions in the northeast, north and northwest − as "abnormally dry." Areas classified in that range could see:

- Stunted crop growth

- Elevated fire danger

- Lawns brown, and gardens wilt.

The area around State College and area farther north along the border with New York report moderate drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor updates reported conditions every Thursday to show drought conditions, and is a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster County, according to NWS:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 91

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies, showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible. High: 92

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m, up to half an inch of rain possible. Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 82

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 59

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 81

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61