The third week in July is often the warmest week of the summer in Lancaster County, and this year's forecast looks to fall in line with that pattern.
Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said in a tweet that several 90-degree days in the forecast are "right on schedule."
Although there have been warm and muggy days this summer, Lancaster County has yet to have a meteorological heat wave -- three, consecutive 90-degree days, Horst said.
It's been seasonably warm & muggy as of late...but we've yet to experience a heat wave (3+ 90-degree days in a row). This may changing in the coming week as multiple 90s days are likely. BTW, this is right on schedule as the 3rd week of July is often the warmest of the summer.— E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) July 14, 2019
Highs in the upper 80s are likely through the first part of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature may get up to 90 degrees on Friday.
Along with the heat, moisture from tropical rainstorm Barry moving eastward is likely to cause midweek storms, according to AccuWeather.
Expect repeated chances of stormy weather, especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.