Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temps in the high-80s in Lancaster County, but there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

Today will be a high of 93 and a low of 74, with humidity at 94%.

There's a 30% chance of rain, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, the rain coming to the area is the remnants of tropical storm Barry, and the possibility of heavy downpours could cause some flash floods.

Increasing moisture & building heat in advance of post-tropical cyclone Barry will trigger heavy downpours today & Wednesday. Isolated to scattered flash flooding is possible through midweek, with the greatest risk (2 out of 4) Wednesday PM. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/3WkQw3xsjL — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 16, 2019

Rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, too. Wednesday is a 40% chance of rain and Thursday is at 50%.

Scattered showers are possible the rest of the week, with the sky clearing out on Friday for the weekend.

Temps will stay in the low-90s on Wednesday before climbing near 100 this weekend. Saturday's high is expected to be 99.