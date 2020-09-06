Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting limitations on social gatherings, Hospice & Community Care has found a way to raise money while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The Hospice & Community Care's annual Labor Day Auction is being held virtually this year. Online bidding started on September 1 and will run until Tuesday, September 15.

"The Labor Day Auction is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Amy Lewis, the Director of Philanthropy at Hospice & Community Care. "Despite COVID-19 shutting down the world, hospice care is still just as relevant and essential."

Last year, the organization's Labor Day Auction raised a record $870,000. Although hosting the auction digitally comes with its limitations, Lewis still believes they'll raise an adequate amount of money this year regardless of the circumstances.

Hospice & Community Care aims to provide medical, emotional and spiritual support to individuals and families who are facing a life-limiting illness.

"Since the pandemic began, we've seen a spike in hospice patients," Lewis said. "We're now caring for about 630 patients per day, 100 more than we were prior to COVID-19."

All the proceeds raised by the auction will go towards that care.

The auction features a wide variety of items, ranging from homemade quilts to more high-end items like a $300 gift certificate to Henrietta Hiesler Interiors.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Our Labor Day Auction has been a staple for the Lancaster community," Lewis emphasized. "It helps us and all the patients we're serving maintain some normalcy during all this craziness."

Bids on items will be accepted up until September 15 at 4 p.m. To place a bid on one of their items, visit Hospice & Community Care's rallyup page.

For more information on how Hospice & Community Care impacts the Lancaster community, visit their website here.

Related articles