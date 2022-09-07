Hospice & Community Care broke a record in funds raised at its 2022 Labor Day Auction.

The Lancaster hospice provider raised more than $950,000 at this year’s auction, surpassing its record of $880,000 in 2021, according to an email from its communications manager. Proceeds from the Labor Day Auction help Hospice & Community Care patients and families receive services while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss.

The auction was held Sept. 3 and 5 at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville.

See photos from this year's event below. For more information, visit hospiceandcommunitycare.org.