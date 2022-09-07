Hospice Auction 006.jpg
Attendee makes a bid during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Hospice & Community Care broke a record in funds raised at its 2022 Labor Day Auction.

The Lancaster hospice provider raised more than $950,000 at this year’s auction, surpassing its record of $880,000 in 2021, according to an email from its communications manager. Proceeds from the Labor Day Auction help Hospice & Community Care patients and families receive services while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss.

The auction was held Sept. 3 and 5 at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville.

See photos from this year's event below. For more information, visit hospiceandcommunitycare.org.

Hospice & Community Care holds Labor Day auction [photos]

Tools, gift baskets and works of art were on the auction block Saturday at Hospice & Community Care’s annual Labor Day auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville.

While no events are held Sunday, the auction is planned to continue Monday; breakfast items will be available for purchase beginning at 7:30 a.m., and auctions begin at 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the Labor Day Auction help Hospice & Community Care patients and families receive services while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss. Thousands of people donate tens of thousands of items to be auctioned off at the event, according to its website.

For a full schedule and more information, visit labordayauction.org.

