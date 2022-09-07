Hospice & Community Care broke a record in funds raised at its 2022 Labor Day Auction.
The Lancaster hospice provider raised more than $950,000 at this year’s auction, surpassing its record of $880,000 in 2021, according to an email from its communications manager. Proceeds from the Labor Day Auction help Hospice & Community Care patients and families receive services while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss.
The auction was held Sept. 3 and 5 at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville.
See photos from this year's event below. For more information, visit
hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Attendees watch the art auction during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Auctioneer Ed Leaman calls for the bids on artworks during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Auctioneer Ed Leaman calls for the bids on artworks during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Quilts are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. The quilts will be up for bids on Monday.
Quilts are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. The quilts will be up for bids on Monday.
Attendee makes a bid during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Artworks line up for auction during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Volunteer spots a bid during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Attendees line up for suit smoothies during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Fruits are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Subs and sandwiches are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Attendees get their drinks during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Sticky buns are on sale during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Pies are on sale during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Whoopie pies are on sale during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Food court in one of the buildings during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Volunteer straighten out the fans for people who need to cool down during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Items for auction during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Volunteers check out the items during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
