Editor's note: This article was updated with more specific traffic information.

A portion of Horseshoe Road in East Lampeter Township was shut down indefinitely after a multi-vehicle crash there blocked traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash in the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road near Hathaway Road at 3:08 p.m., the supervisor said.

Fire police were called to the scene to begin blocking off the road at Mt. Sidney Road and Willow Road, the supervisor said. Traffic exiting Conestoga Valley High School will have to exit south onto Horseshoe Road.

No one was injured in the collision, though the crashed vehicles did block the roadway, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure what caused the crash.