A Lancaster city restaurant’s Instagram account was recovered Tuesday night after it was taken over by a Bitcoin hacker Friday morning.

Starla Russell, one of the owners’ of the Horse Inn, said she got a call around 6 p.m. from a representative of Meta, the parent company of Instagram, that after five days, the page is now under her email.

“I’m so relieved and thankful,” Russell said. “I had to fight for our brand.”

The Meta representative was the fifteenth person Russell said she spoke to about the hacking. On Sunday night, the representative asked Russell for identification to prove she’s the restaurant owner and said the investigation might take up to 48 hours.

Russell said she spent this morning securing account to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“I couldn’t think about anything else,” she said. “Now, I can move on.”