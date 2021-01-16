The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show will end on Saturday, with eight activities and panels to close things out.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem sung by Suzanne Erb of Philadelphia County. The events will run until 7 p.m. and conclude with a goodnight story.

The full list of virtual events and panels can be found here.

Here are three interesting virtual activities to check out during the final day of the 2021 Pa. Farm Show.

8:30 a.m.

4-H Demonstration: Horses

This virtual demonstration, led by Pennsylvania 4-h State Council Vice President of Operations Audrey Ferrie and her horse, TY My Sneakers, will showcase the duo as they navigate through various activities.

The demonstration can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

12 p.m.

Kitchen Kids: Sunday Morning Pancakes

Nothing beats homemade pancakes on a Sunday morning, right? Join Patrick Andrews of the PA Department of Agriculture and his daughter, Basil, as they demonstrate how to cook tasty pancakes.

This cooking lesson can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

7 p.m.

Goodnight Story

Saturday's goodnight story will be the final event from this year's Farm Show. Join Kathy Hale, a librarian at the State Library of Pennsylvania, as she reads "Let's Visit a Dairy Farm".

The reading can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page.