One of the youngest people ever to be charged with homicide in Lancaster County is scheduled to stand trial starting today.

Rahmir Hopkins was three weeks shy of his 15th birthday when he shot Luis A. Perez in the back as Perez, 25, was trying to get up off a sidewalk at South Lime and Juniata streets as two other people were kicking Perez on Oct. 9, 2019, according to police.

Hopkins, 16, of Lancaster, is also charged with possessing a firearm as a minor and carrying a firearm without a license. No one else was charged.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime.

Hopkins’ attorney, Perry Paul De Marco Sr., sought to have the case moved to juvenile court, where prosecution is primarily concerned with rehabilitation and where court-ordered supervision lasts until age 21.

Though De Marco argued that moving the case to juvenile court would serve the public’s interest, Judge David Workman ruled against him in February.

The trial is expected to begin with jury selection with Judge Jeffery Wright presiding.

Notable cases

The youngest Lancaster County resident to be charged with homicide in recent decades was Ricardo "Richie" Cruz, who was 13 when he shot at a rival boy near a city school in 1992. The bullet instead struck bystander Debbie Rivera in the head, killing the 18 year old instantly.

Though Cruz was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, he was

resentenced after a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision that mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional. Cruz was resentenced to 25 years in prison and because he had already been incarcerated for longer, he was paroled in December 2017 and is living in Montgomery County.

Judge Dennis Reinaker, who presided over Cruz’s resentencing hearing, said Cruz was an ideal example of what the Supreme Court had in mind with its ruling. Five corrections officers testified that Cruz deserved a second chance. Cruz is living in Montgomery County.

And on Tuesday, Elijahuwon Ashmeir Brown, 14, of Lancaster, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in the Aug. 27 shooting death of 23-year old Rolando Rivera in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park. Brown will turn 15 Dec. 28.

According to police, video from nearby residences shows Brown shooting Rivera. An autopsy found Rivera had been shot multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

In February, Claire Miller of Manheim Township, who was then 14, was charged with fatally stabbing her older sister, Helen Miller.

In May, her attorney indicated in a court filing that he intends to mount an insanity or mental illness defense. He also asked a judge to schedule a hearing on whether to transfer the case to juvenile court. That’s not been scheduled; she is being held at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, a women’s prison about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County. Unlike Lancaster County Prison, Muncy has age-appropriate housing.