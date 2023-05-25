Jere Bagenstose, who is charged in the 1985 death of his missing wife, is out of Lancaster County Prison after posting bail.

Bagenstose, 68, of Pequea Township, posted a bond for that amount through a bail agency on Wednesday evening. Typically, bail agencies charge a 10% premium.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn set bail on Tuesday after determining that prosecutors hadn’t demonstrated that it was “substantially more likely than not” that Bagenstose killed Maryann Bagenstose.

“Substantially more likely than not” is the burden of proof prosecutors must meet to show a defendant is not entitled to bail.

Under terms of Spahn's order granting bail, Bagenstose cannot contact any witnesses, must be on a GPS monitor and cannot leave Lancaster County without court permission. He must also report to bail administration weekly.

Bagenstose's trial date has not been scheduled and it's not clear what the next step in the case may be. The district attorney's office was evaluating its options after Spahn's order Tuesday granting bail.

Bagenstose was arrested and charged with a single count of homicide on Dec. 22 in the death of his wife.

She was last seen on June 5, 1984. Her body has never been found.

The case against him is based, in part, on handwriting analysis performed by a Pennsylvania State Police expert who concluded a note Maryann supposedly left on the day of her disappearance was written by him. Prosecutors said Bagenstose forged the note to cover his tracks.