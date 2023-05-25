Jere Bagenstose, the Pequea Township man charged with killing his missing wife in 1985, is out of jail after posting $925,000 cash bail.

Bagenstose, 68, posted a bond for that amount through a bail agency on Wednesday evening. Typically, bail agencies charge a 10% premium.

Bagenstose had been held at the Lancaster County Prison since his arrest Dec. 22 on a single count of homicide.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn set bail on Tuesday after determining that prosecutors hadn’t demonstrated that it was “substantially more likely than not” that Bagenstose committed first- or second-degree murder.

That’s the burden of proof standard prosecutors must meet to show a defendant is not entitled to bail as set forth in the 2021 state Supreme Court ruling in Commonwealth v. Talley, which Spahn based his decision on.

Under his bail terms, Bagenstose will be monitored by a GPS device, cannot contact any witnesses in his case, and cannot leave Lancaster County without court permission. He must also report to bail administration weekly.

Bagenstose’s stepdaughter, Misty Shafer, told LNP|LancasterOnline on Thursday that the family did not want to speak because of the pending criminal case and asked for privacy.

Maryann Bagenstose was last seen on June 5, 1984. Her body has never been found.

The case against Jere Bagenstose is based, in part, on handwriting analysis performed by a Pennsylvania State Police expert who concluded a note Maryann supposedly left on the day of her disappearance was written by him. Prosecutors said Bagenstose forged the note to cover his tracks.

DA’s office won’t appeal

Bagenstose's trial date has not been scheduled and it's not clear what the next step in the case may be. The district attorney's office will not appeal Spahn’s decision.

“In evaluating our appeal options, we must recognize that Bagenstose is a rather rare ‘no body’ cold case – and presents an uncommon factual occurrence,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in an email Thursday. “However, the court’s ruling in this matter potentially impacts the procedural posture of future cases, and we will be fully prepared to challenge similar rulings where appropriate.”

Adams said she believes the Talley case Spahn relied on is being applied incorrectly and conflicts with the state judicial code regarding bail in first-degree murder cases and cases in which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The result, Adams said, “has the unintended consequence of forcing the commonwealth to have mini-trials for bail purposes, potentially resulting in bail being set and posted for those who committed first-degree murder.”

Adams said Sallie Updyke Mundy, one of the Supreme Court justices in the Talley case, also expressed that concern.

Mundy wrote in a concurring opinion that “the effect of the majority’s ‘substantially more likely than not standard’ will be the release of prisoners who likely committed first-degree murder when there is no way to prove during very early-state proceedings that it is substantially more likely than not that bail needs to be denied.”

In Pennsylvania, a general charge of criminal homicide covers first-, second- and third-degree murder as well as voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

Adams said while many counties file a general homicide charge, “moving forward we will evaluate the initial charging decision and how that may impact a Talley hearing.”