Homestead Village retirement community in East Hempfield Township is planning a $45 million project that would add 73 new apartment units.

Director of Marketing Christina Gallagher said the retirement community would move ahead with construction next year once people reserve at least 50% of the new units.

The apartment units would range from about 1,100 to 1,600 square feet and be additions to Homestead Village’s existing Townstead Apartments near its main entrance at 1800 Village Circle.

"Our philosophy is to help residents thrive where they are, and the Townstead Apartments expansion gives us an opportunity to welcome more members to our unique community,” said Homestead Village President Douglas Motter.

East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said Homestead Village has not submitted any development plans yet for the new apartments.

Homestead Village wants to cater to couples in their mid-70s and up, Gallagher said, by offering personal care to residents later in life. This means that if one person in a couple eventually needs additional day-to-day care, the couple can stay together in their existing apartment, she said.

Personal care, also called custodial care, describes a service for older adults who may need day-to-day help with personal tasks like bathing and dressing, according to federal regulations. It does not include medical or nursing care.

Most living situations for personal care, Gallagher said, are intended for one person.

“The market has told us that's not what (people) want anymore,” Gallagher said.

The larger apartments set up for personal care allow couples to keep living together. “You just have a more beautiful place and a larger place while receiving personal care,” Gallagher said.

Homestead Village has built different housing options on a 90-acre property since it opened a set of cottages in 1983, according to its website. Its living arrangements include 262 “cottages, villas and carriage homes,” 111 apartments that are licensed for personal care and a 60-bed nursing home.