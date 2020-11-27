Nina Coleman’s maternal grandparents have run a gift shop in the beach town of Ocean Grove, New Jersey, for practically her entire life. The 18-year-old worked there for the past three summers and really enjoyed it.

“I love the aesthetic of it. … just the interaction with people,” Nina says. And the offerings of a small shop are “so much more personal and customized,” she notes.

Citing the example of her grandparents, she adds, “I definitely think you can build a community with regular customers, and that’s a neat thing to have.”

Now, for the past few months, Nina, a homeschooled senior, has been manning the counter at a new gift shop in Mount Joy, Cypress & Myrtle, 67 E. Main St.

The store will be a presence in town for this year’s Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For every $50 spent, shoppers will get a $5 coupon to be used in December on full-price merchandise. Also, there will be 20%-40% markdowns on select merchandise, namely fall items.

Nina’s parents, Kate and Joshua Coleman, opened the shop in late August, in part because their daughter is interested in a retail career as a shopkeeper.

“Nina is one of the reasons that we decided to take the plunge,” says her mother. “It was a fun thing to think about and talk about. But knowing that this is something that she might want to do as a career gave us that extra push to go ahead and give it a try.”

Also encouraging them were Kate’s parents, who closed their original store and now operate a smaller shop in Ocean Grove. Kate tried to persuade her parents to open a business here in Lancaster County. But they in turn suggested that Kate, a former nurse, and her husband, a partner in Lancaster County Timber Frames Inc., open their own shop.

Some fixtures from Kate’s parents’ original store, like the candy counter, are now at Cypress & Myrtle.

The bright and airy shop with large windows that front Mount Joy’s main thoroughfare carries a wide assortment of goods, ranging from candy to furniture.

Home décor items include candles, framed art, rugs, wreaths and dishware. While there’s not a large selection of furniture, on display are a sofa and chair, small tables and cabinetry. A tall white cabinet is the store’s most expensive piece, at $4,750, followed by the plush sofa priced at $2,040.

On the other end of the price spectrum are such items as a $4 notepad and a package of Groff’s chocolates starting at $9. “We try to have a wide range of price points,” Kate says. Free gift wrapping is also available.

Among the food items are gluten-free pizzelles and honey cream spreads in such flavors as sweet maple and pumpkin spice, along with coffees, teas and honey.

Also available are napkin sets and tea towels made of organic cotton with various prints. “A lot of people are buying the tea towels,” Kate says. Another popular item is a colorful ceramic mug and coaster set. “People have been snatching those up as a gift” and adding tea or coffee, she says.

The shop also carries body care products like soaps and lotions. The sale of some items, such as candles made by Calyan and Bridgewater Candle Co., benefit such causes as alleviating child hunger and helping victims of human trafficking.

“People are always going to be looking for gifts, but we like to partner with companies that are giving back and also paying fair wages to their artisans,” Kate says.

The shop also tries to source locally made items, such as the Crooked Seamz denim patch quilts and pillows made by a Lancaster woman and artwork from Beechdale Frames of Ronks.

The coronavirus pandemic had essentially shut down vendor markets for products, Kate notes. “So it’s really nice to be able to travel around here locally and find vendors that are right here in our backyard,” she says.

The shop also sells children’s books and gifts for baby, including clothing and small toys. The baby dish sets made from bamboo material are “unbreakable,” Kate says.

For those who like to journal, there are whimsical notebooks fashioned from old books destined for the landfill. Sporting hard covers and random pages from such titles as Nancy Drew and Dr. Seuss, these books have fresh pages for creating.

Kate and Nina acknowledge that business at times has been slow, mainly due to the pandemic, which Nina calls a “crazy time to start.” But, she adds, “I definitely think that we’ve planted a lot of seeds, so as the holiday season is coming around, I think that might reap some business.”

The mother-and-daughter duo urges local shoppers to spend their holiday dollars in main street stores.

“It’s good to shop local because you are supporting your community and you’re supporting the livelihood of your community,” Nina says. “You’re also supporting local artisans who work hard and handcraft their products.”