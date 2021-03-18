At the request of Gov. Tom Wolf, the U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for loans to cover damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, whose remnants passed through Lancaster County on Aug. 4, 2020.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair damaged real estate and up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property. Loans of up to $2 million are available to help businesses repair damaged buildings and replace inventory.

Additionally, Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $200,000 can aid business owners in paying debts, payroll and other bills that were unable to be paid because of the storm’s impact.

The new application deadline for a loan to cover physical damage is April 19.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is Sept. 20. More information and applications forms are available at sba.gov/disaster.

The application extension applies to Berks, Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery and Schuylkill counties in Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden and Gloucester in New Jersey.

In Lancaster County, the storm brought up to 4 inches of rain, causing small streams to flood, knocking down some trees and downing power lines. The storm caused more damage closer to Philadelphia, with tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Bucks and Montgomery counties.