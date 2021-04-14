Editor's note: An initial press release conflicted with what the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District said the Department of Homeland Security was investigating. More information will be provided shortly.

Officers with Homeland Security served warrants in Quarryville on Wednesday morning, according to Quarryville police chief Clark Bearinger.

The warrants are part of a multi-county, multi-state investigation into conspiracy to transport undocumented people, according Jennifer Crandall, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office. It was unclear how many warrants were served.

Bearinger said that the investigation is through the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District.

Homeland Security Investigations works on "combating criminal organizations illegally exploiting America's travel, trade, financial and immigration system," according to its website.

Homeland Security Investigations is the main investigative branch of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Quarryville Borough office was closed on Wednesday so that Homeland Security Investigations agents could work out of it, Bearinger said.

Since the investigation is under the U.S. Attorney's Office, no further information was provided.