Lancaster residents will decide in May whether to authorize a home rule study commission after City Council agreed Monday to include a question on the primary election ballot.

The council’s unanimous vote comes less than a week after it held a public listening session about home rule where some residents said the process was moving too fast. Mayor Danene Sorace outlined her vision for enacting a home rule charter during her annual “State of the City” address on Jan. 26.

A home rule charter could grant Lancaster more self governance, which includes more tax flexibility. Sorace said home rule would allow the city to rely more on earned income taxes, which are scaled to wages, instead of property taxes. Right now, property taxes are the city’s main source of revenue.

The council’s decision Monday evening does not make home rule official. Instead, it allows voters to decide whether they want to move forward with the process.

In the May 16 primary, voters will be asked if they want a commission to be formed to study Lancaster’s government and how home rule could benefit the city. They will also vote for who will serve on the nine-member commission.

Here is the question as it will appear on the ballot:

“Shall a government study commission of nine members be elected to study the existing form of government of the municipality to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter and, if advisable, to draft and recommend a home rule charter?”

“The vote this evening will be the only time during this process when the Council will make a decision,” said Amanda Bakay, City Council president. “Here on out will be decided by the voters.”

Moving too fast

Several residents at Monday’s hearing reiterated concerns voiced at last week’s meeting that the city is moving too quickly through the home rule process, even if a new charter is a good idea.

With Councilmember Katie Walsh absent, the other six members appeared to agree with Sorace that home rule should be considered as soon as possible in hopes of avoiding greater budget deficits after American Rescue Plan Act funds run dry in 2026. In total, 11 days transpired between Sorace’s speech and approving the ballot question.

Home rule timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections must receive the city’s home rule ballot question for it to be included in the May primary. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace says she will hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted.

Resident Suzy Hoover noted the Department of Community and Economic Development, the state agency that helps municipalities go through the home rule process, warned voters need plenty of time to learn about home before being asked to vote on it.

Sorace said she plans to address that by putting together public education events before the May primary. At least four of those will be held before March 7, the deadline for candidates for the home rule commission to submit signature petitions to appear on the ballot.

Those four meetings are meant to be held in each of the city’s geographic quarters, Sorace said, where residents can learn about home rule. Commission candidates are also invited to attend to get their name out to the public and obtain petition signatures.

“We’re trying to make this as transparent and accessible to the general public, because not everyone has had the opportunity to knock on doors and collect signatures,” Sorace said.

Joining a commission

Any registered voter in the city can serve on the nine-member commission — including elected officials. The process to get on the ballot begins Feb. 14 and ends March 7, when candidates must submit the appropriate paperwork and signatures to the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

Kelly Robertson, a DCED representative who spoke at last week’s meeting, estimated candidates will be required to obtain around 200 signatures.

The process is meant to be nonpartisan, so candidates for the commission won’t be identified by political party on the ballot. While independent and third-party voters typically do not participate in primary elections, Bakay said they will be eligible to cast a vote on the home rule commission.

Sorace said she has spoken with several people already about serving on the commission, but only former Mayor Rick Gray has confirmed his interest.

Former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant Tony Dastra, who identifies himself as a member of the Gold Goose Party, said Monday he was interested in starting the campaign process. Another resident, Andrew Marshall, expressed interest at the previous council meeting.

All present council members confirmed they do not intend to seek a position on the commission.

If voters approve a commission in May, a roughly nine-month study process would begin to decide if home rule is worth pursuing. If the commission believes it is, members would spend another nine months drafting a home rule charter. Voters then would be asked to vote on the proposed charter.

According to DCED, commission members spend an average of 10 hours every week dedicated to home rule study.