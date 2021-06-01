A Mount Joy Township home exploded on Tuesday evening, setting the dwelling ablaze, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze, with live wires on the ground, the supervisor said.

People in the area reported hearing at least four explosions. Only a chimney remained where the house originally stood, and there are heavy smoke conditions in the area.

Lancaster County-Wide Communications indicates a total of 27 units on the scene as of 6:50 pm.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was injured in the incident.

Units from Dauphin and Lebanon counties also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.