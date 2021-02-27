The 62-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pequea Township last week has been identified as William W. Fisher, of Holtwood, according to the Pequea Township Police Department.

Fisher crashed into the back of a parked SUV that had pulled over onto the shoulder of the 3500 block of Willow Street Pike South at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. Fisher was freed from his vehicle and taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

An 11-year-old boy that was in the SUV that was struck was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The boy was one of four occupants in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Fisher was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Chief John Michener at 717-945-7546 or email him at michenerj@pequeatownshippd.org. Tips can also be left at pequeatownshippd.org.