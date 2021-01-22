A Holtwood man has been charged after hitting a 9-year-old with a target thrower and a flyswatter, leaving the boy with bruises, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Halden G. Brubaker, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, assault and harassment Friday after hitting the boy at his Martic Township home the night of Jan. 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The boy told authorities he had been hit with a clay bird thrower used for firearms practice after eating candy without permission the night before, police said. The boy was hit twice again that night, the second time with a flyswatter after not cleaning the dishes.

The boy’s bruises were discovered the following day by a school nurse, according to the affidavit.

Brubaker told authorities he was upset at the boy after finding candy wrappers at home, police said. The boy had been shooting a rifle across the road without permission when Brubaker picked up a nearby target thrower and used it to spank the boy, police said.

Brubaker said he cried and called his mother after hitting the boy, saying “I can’t do this,” according to the affidavit.

Brubaker is free on a $100,000 unsecured bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Judge. Stuart J. Mylin on Feb. 2.