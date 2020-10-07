When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Supervisors approved notifying business and residential property owners on Hollander Road of a future option to connect to Earl Township’s public sewer system and New Holland Borough’s public water system.

Why it matters: The extension of sewer and water services to a growing gazebo manufacturing business owned by Tri-S Management LLC, 568 Hollander Road, means other nearby properties may choose to connect or be required to do so. Sewage enforcement officer Dale High will do an onsite septic tank assessment of properties to investigate those that will need to hook up.

Quotable: “Several property owners are eager to attach to the public sewer,” Tri-S Management project manager Tom Matteson said.

Fire company purchase: Supervisors released $106,000 for Martindale Volunteer Fire Company held in escrow for the purchase of a new pumper/tanker. Fire Chief Tony Groff said the 2021 Pierce Enforcer pumper/tanker was ordered from Glick Fire Equipment Co. Inc., Bird-in-Hand, at a price of $759,829. Groff said the vehicle cost will be offset by numerous fundraisers and a loan at 2% interest from the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program provided by the Pennsylvania Office of the Fire Commissioner. Delivery will be in fall of 2021.