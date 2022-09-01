Lancaster City Hall building

Lancaster City Hall building along Duke Street, seen here on Nov. 14, 2020.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

The nation observes Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. Here is a list of closings for the holiday:

City Hall: Closed Monday, Sept. 5. No street sweeping.

County Courthouse: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

State offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Federal offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Banks: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

Schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.

RRTA: No service Monday, Sept. 5.

Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Sept. 5.

PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers: Closed Saturday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 5.

State liquor stores: Stores normally open Mondays will close at 5 p.m.

What to Read Next

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags