The nation observes Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. Here is a list of closings for the holiday:
City Hall: Closed Monday, Sept. 5. No street sweeping.
County Courthouse: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.
State offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.
Federal offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.
Banks: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.
Schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 5.
RRTA: No service Monday, Sept. 5.
Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Sept. 5.
PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers: Closed Saturday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 5.
State liquor stores: Stores normally open Mondays will close at 5 p.m.