This week, Lancaster Watchdog looks at the state of a delayed apartment building project in Columbia, as well as an update on a tree limb hanging on utility wires in Leacock Township.

‘The hole’ to be filled

A pit at the site of a planned apartment complex in Columbia raised eyebrows after getting a blight notice in late November.

The site, at 134 Locust St., is the future home of a 33-apartment complex planned by developer Eberly Myers, LLC.

The Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board passed a First Blight Determination Resolution on Nov. 21 and outlined four issues that needed to be resolved, including filling an excavated area on the property.

Some residents have dubbed it “the hole.”

“That caught me a little bit by surprise,” Eberly Myers co-owner Benjamin Myers told Watchdog, referring to the blight resolution.

Initially set for completion in late 2018, the project faced several delays due to potential sales to outside buyers. Two offers eventually fell through, Myers said.

In addition, an opportunity zone financing option didn’t pan out with a lender, preventing construction to begin before the new year.

Myers said he is working with Columbia Borough to rectify the issues outlined in the blight resolution, including filling “the hole” with dirt and regrading the site within the next week or two, likely before Christmas.

Eberly Myers is moving ahead with its plans for the new apartments and a 3,000-square-foot commercial space, he said.

Myers said they expect to close the construction debt financing by the spring. Assuming the financing is secured, an 8-to-10-month construction period could see the complex completed by the end of 2020, he said.

The county vacant property reinvestment board will discuss the blight resolution further at its Dec. 19 meeting. If the problems are resolved, the board may take no further action.

Myers adds the project has “gotten better” with the delays, and the need for such housing remains.

“The demand is there (and) the borough would really benefit from this,” he said.

Hot potato on resting branches

Some branches hanging on wires along Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township have caused concern for months.

As reported in the Sept. 15 Watchdog, high winds were suspected to have snapped part of a tree on Old Philadelphia Pike between North Ronks Road and Orchard Road, falling on a utility line back in May, according to a reader.

A call to the road master in Leacock Township placed responsibility on PennDOT since the problem occurred along a state road. But a separate inquiry with PennDOT referred the issue to the utility company. Watchdog has reached out to several utility companies and is working on a response. The branches are still resting on the utility line, seven months later.

