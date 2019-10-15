The two candidates for Lancaster's top cop will make their cases tonight for why residents should put their faith in them to lead the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Whoever wins the Nov. 5 election will represent a groundbreaking change for the office -- with either the first woman or first Democrat taking office in January.

Republican Heather Adams and Democrat Hobie Crystle will take the stage at Millersville University’s Ware Center in downtown Lancaster at 7 p.m. tonight for a debate hosted by LNP and LancasterOnline.

Questioning the district attorney candidates will be Mary Glazier, chair of Millersville University’s department of criminology, sociology and anthropology and director for the university’s Center for Public Scholarship and Social Change; Maida R. Milone, president and CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts; and Barbara Hough Huesken, community liaison for LNP/LancasterOnline.

Follow @CarterLNP on Twitter for live coverage and visit lancasteronline.com Tuesday night for video of the event.

Adams

Adams, 47, a defense attorney currently working at Pyfer, Reese, Straub, Gray & Farhat PC, graduated from Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg in 1997.

After spending some time as a law clerk for Lancaster County Judge James Cullen and then as an assistant district attorney in York County, she took a job with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office where she prosecuted drug crimes.

If elected, Adams would like to implement a training program for new assistant district attorneys and focus on combating mental health issues and opioid addiction.

Crystle

Crystle, 56, is also a defense attorney at his Lancaster city firm Crystle-Allen Law.

He obtained his law degree from the Dickinson School of Law in 1992 and then took a job with the Defender’s Association of Philadelphia.

He returned to Lancaster in 1996 to start his own firm and has been practicing criminal defense ever since.

If elected, Crystle would like to review Lancaster County's use of cash bail, which he said sometimes incarcerates indigent defendants who are not a danger to the community. He also mentioned mental health and drug addiction as factors that need to be considered when making prosecutorial decisions.