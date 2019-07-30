Shortly after Hobie Crystle returned to Lancaster to practice law, he took a case representing a single mother of four arrested for selling drugs.
The mother couldn’t afford to adequately clothe and feed the children, all of whom played basketball. Crystle brought the children’s coach to court, and the coach explained to the judge all that the mother did for her children.
“She was given a second chance that day, and she made the most of it and never came back. That case has always been a warm highlight of my career,” Crystle, 51, said. “We don’t always need to harshly punish in order to be just.”
Crystle, of the Lancaster city firm Crystle-Allen Law, is now hoping to apply what he’s learned to Lancaster County’s top law enforcement position. In May, he secured the Democratic nomination for district attorney.
He lives in Lancaster city with his wife, Jenn. His son, Samuel, is 25. His stepsons are Ian Miller, 27, and Colin Miller, 24.
RELATED: Heather Adams, Republican district attorney candidate, brings experience on both side of the court
If elected, Crystle would be the first Democrat to serve as district attorney in the county’s history. He also would be the first elected from outside the district attorney’s office in more than 80 years, according to newspaper records.
Early years
Crystle attended McCaskey High School and was a member of the speech and debate team, and once placed fourth for “extemporaneous speech” at a tournament at Harvard University.
After graduating from McCaskey in 1981 and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies from Wesleyan University in 1985, Crystle moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked as a criminal investigator for court-appointed attorneys in the district’s Superior Court.
As an investigator, Crystle would help defense attorneys build their cases by photographing crime scenes, taking measurements and interviewing witnesses.
“(The defendant) needs people to go run down the people who are supposed to help his side of the case. I took it seriously, and it was a crazy thing to do at age 24 in southeast Washington,” Crystle said. “I learned a lot about being kind to people, because if you weren’t, especially as a young white kid, you wouldn’t get anything.”
He eventually returned to Pennsylvania and obtained his law degree from the Dickinson School of Law in 1992. He also helped found the Public Interest Law Fund, which provides loan repayment assistance for graduates who go into public interest law. He then took a job with the Defender’s Association of Philadelphia.
“He was known right away as someone who had the extra skills of being an investigator, and it gave him a leg up,” said Ron Greenblatt, a longtime friend and colleague of Crystle.
Greenblatt, a Philadelphia lawyer, said the two have shared conversations on the justice system, and he has found Crystle to be an intelligent attorney focused on ensuring the right result is found in each case.
“He cares about what happens in his community,” Greenblatt said.
Returning home
Crystle moved back to Lancaster in 1996 to be closer to his parents and founded what would eventually become Crystle-Allen Law.
Crystle hasn’t worked as a prosecutor but said being a defense attorney is a very challenging perspective because of the lack of benefit of having a “professional witness” in police officers.
“It’s really two sides of the same coin,” Crystle said, “and that’s why we have the greatest system on the planet, because we have a true adversarial system.”
Crystle said the idea that all people are equal under the law is what attracted him to being a lawyer. He cites Proverbs 31:8-9 as guiding his legal career and said he would carry those principles with him as district attorney. The verse speaks to those “who cannot speak for themselves” and judging fairly the “rights of the poor.”
Crystle recently represented a group charged with trespassing during a protest of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline in 2017. He worked the case alongside Greenblatt and Paul Hetznecker, who also knew Crystle during his time at the Defender’s Association.
“He has had a career fighting for justice in a system that is inherently unjust,” Hetznecker said.
Kevin Allen said when he learned his partner at Crystle-Allen Law would be running for district attorney, his first thought was that Crystle would be a great fit.
If elected
As district attorney, Crystle would review Lancaster County’s cash bail system. He said he has often seen the destitute put behind bars as they await trial.
“Unless somebody actually presents an imminent danger to the community, I think we should think really long and hard about incarcerating them prior to a conviction,” Crystle said.
Crystle also would like to explore alternative sentences in cases where mental health and drug addiction are contributing factors to a crime.
“My experience working in the legal system has shown me that the system we have today is not always fair,” Crystle said, “but I believe that it can be made much more just.”