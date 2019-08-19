A driver crashed into the back of a horse-drawn carriage on Lincoln Highway East near Bridgeport early Monday morning, throwing five Amish teens from the buggy, police said.
One of the teens was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene, police said. East Lampeter Township police are looking for the owner of a white or light-colored 2013-2015 Mitsubishi ASX Outlander Sport SUV.
Police said investigators found part of a front bumper at the scene. They said they believe the SUV continued west toward Lancaster after the crash.
The scene is about a quarter mile east of where King Street/Route 462 splits into Lincoln Highway East and Route 340.
Two horses were pulling the carriage westbound around midnight Monday. One horse died in the crash, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to calls Lt. Randy Shrom at 717-291-4676 and refer to incident number 1909021909. Tips can also be submitted online.