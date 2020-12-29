A Warwick Township man faces a felony charge after police said he left the scene of a crash that ended with a pedestrian bleeding in the middle of a local roadway earlier this month.

Derek M. Hulse, 36, confessed that he'd left the crash site without calling emergency responders or attempting to aid the pedestrian, according to charging documents filed by Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Officers were called about 6:59 a.m. Dec. 18 to an area near the intersection of Route 501 and East Newport Road in Warwick Township, where it had been reported that a man was struck by a vehicle, police said.

There, they found the man lying in the middle of East Newport Road's westbound lane, bleeding from a cut above his right eye, according to police, who used the word "serious" to describe the bleeding.

Shards of plastic, which appeared to be from a broken headlight, were found near the injured man, police said. The driver apparently fled the crash site, according to police, who said the vehicle was not there when they arrived.

The man was taken from the site to Lancaster General Hospital, where police later contacted him, finding out that he had no memory of the crash, according to the charging documents.

At the hospital, police said they again noted the cut on the man's head, as well as other injuries, which included a bleeding brain, a left knee injury, a swollen eye and bruising and brush burns — which are caused by friction — on his stomach.

A few days later, investigators learned that the vehicle that struck the man likely was a gray 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche owned by Hulse, police said.

Police, equipped with a search warrant, then visited Hulse's home, where they found the vehicle, which had a broken passenger-side headlight, according to the charging documents.

Officers said they matched the shards found at the crash site to the broken headlight.

Hulse confessed to driving the vehicle during the hit-and-run, police said, adding that Hulse said he stopped at a Sheetz at 701 Furnace Hills Pike after the crash.

"Hulse admitted that he did not render aid nor did he contact the police on scene or after the incident," the charging documents read.

Police said it's not clear exactly why Hulse left the scene of the crash.

Online court documents show that Hulse faces a felony charge of causing an accident that involved injury, as well as a summary offence of failing to render aid.

He was arraigned on those charges Tuesday and is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, online documents show.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 before District Judge Edward A. Tobin.

