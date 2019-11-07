A 19th-century Conestoga Township house suspected of being built on the foundations of an early trading post is part of a weekend history tour meant to build support for creating a heritage center on the site.
Situated just off Conestoga Boulevard about a half-mile northeast of River Road, the house is on property that was part of the early land holdings of James Logan, who came to Pennsylvania in 1699 with William Penn.
Christine Brubaker, a Manor Township resident who has worked on various conservation and heritage projects, thinks the property could have been an early 1700s trading post that preceded permanent settlements.
If an archeological dig confirms her suspicion, Brubaker hopes grants could be sought to develop the property with signs explaining the history of early Native American settlements and economic activity in the area. Even if the property was not an early trading post, Brubaker said it is an ideal spot for a heritage site explaining the area’s known history.
But before any of that could happen, property owner Brookfield Renewable Energy, which operates the nearby Safe Harbor hydroelectric station on the Susquehanna River, has to give its OK for a new study. And so far, they haven’t.
A statement from Brookfield said the house was already studied as part of the company’s Federal Energy Commission license to operate the hydroelectric station.
“To our knowledge this parcel and the building that is on it, are not currently identified as a culturally or historically significant site,” the statement said.
Brian Noonan, a Brookfield spokesman, said the property is protected as it is and any new study could attract unwanted attention to it.
However, if Brookfield were to change its mind about allowing a new study, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission says it would advertise it as a possible archeological dig for a college group, a commission spokesman said.