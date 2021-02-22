Too busy enjoying your weekend to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Pat Burnley helped create Kitchen Kettle Village. Here's a look at its history from the LNP|LancasterOnline archives

Pat Burnley, co-founder of Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, died on Friday. She was 92.

In honor of Burnley's contributions to the community and the legacy she left behind, here's a look back at Kitchen Kettle Village's history through LNP | LancasterOnline's archives.

Leon 'Buddy' Glover laid to rest Saturday

Mourners gathered online and in-person at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Saturday morning to see the School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal laid to rest.

Coffee Co. opens new café near Lancaster Airport; 4th location for local couple

A new Coffee Co. has opened in Manheim Township’s Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, the fourth location for the local restaurant operators.

'An icon': NAACP to celebrate Hazel Jackson, the first Black teacher at School District of Lancaster

Hazel Jackson taught four years in segregated public schools in South Carolina, so, when she moved to Lancaster in 1952, she figured it wouldn’t be difficult to land a job at a city school.

In the words of Jackson’s granddaughter, Amber Holland, “She was sadly mistaken.”

Pennsylvania health officials to reduce number of providers receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning next week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is poised to significantly reduce the number of approved vaccine providers receiving shipments from roughly 1,700 to 300.

