The Lancaster City Historical Commission wants Lombardo’s to justify the demolition of a house standing in the way of the restaurant’s expansion plans, tabling its review and pushing back a vote on the project until at least mid-December.

Parking located in front of a deli that would be added to the site also drew criticism from commission members.

It’s unclear how the delay will affect the planned spring 2023 groundbreaking for the project or if the project will undergo significant revision before its expected return to the historical commission Dec. 19. Following the commission’s meeting this week, a representative for Lombardo’s, Joel Callihan, declined to comment because the project is tabled.

Lombardo’s scaled back plans to expand its restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave. and add a deli were presented to the historical commission, which provides a positive or negative recommendation but cannot stop a project from moving forward. The commission last reviewed the project in February, before Lombardo’s nixed plans for a five-story apartment building on the site.

This week the commission and Lombardo’s representatives decided to table the project until the commission’s Dec. 19 meeting so project planners can provide more details about a vacant house they want to demolish at 227 W. James St. Owner Sam Lombardo’s development group, Immobili Commerciali, applied to demolish the building as part of its plans to expand the restaurant. However, the application did not include an estimated cost to fix the building, a requirement for demolitions in the city’s historic district.

“We would be remiss in our responsibility to recommend approval of demolition if we didn’t have a complete application,” historical commission member Steve Funk said during this week’s meeting.

Lombardo’s plans would double its footprint along Harrisburg Avenue, adding a new deli, outdoor dining areas, and expanded kitchen featuring a private chef’s table experience. The estimated cost of the project is more than $5 million.

227 W. James St. is located at the west end of the property. The architects who presented the project said the building should be demolished because it is unsafe for habitation due to water damage, and it will be surrounded by the parking lot for the expanded restaurant.

“We see some inherent issues that make it a concern for the owner,” Eric Endres of RLPS Architects said during the meeting.

Members of the historical commission, who review all demolitions in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, said they would like to see the building preserved. Funk said it would set a bad precedent if the commission approved demolition of a building in the historical district without any plans for replacement or a detailed report that would justify its demolition.

Commission member Danielle Keperling said the issues caused by water damage are not uncommon in older buildings, and can be reversed.

“It’s not in great shape, but it’s not anything you don’t see in a historic building that needs to be renovated,” she said.

Parking concern detailed

The commissioners seemed mostly supportive of plans to demolish the rear sections of three connected rowhomes at 217-221 W. James St. to make way for an expanded kitchen which will serve both the deli and the restaurant.

They did however suggest changes to the exterior of the proposed deli, which would replace an existing lighting store at 211 W. James St. Funk said he would have preferred a design without a parking lot along James Street.

“It does seem more like a highway commercial type of arrangement,” Funk said. “But it’s an existing condition.”

Even though the plans presented on Monday called for a virtually brand new building, it would sit in the footprint of the existing lighting store, which was built as a 7-Eleven in 1978, and converted to a Turkey Hill Minit Market in 1985. Funk complimented the design of the building but questioned whether it fit in the historic district.

“It’s a very elegant Turkey Hill mini market,” he said.

The architects said that the current parking setup is appropriate for a deli, which will have customers going in and out regularly for grab-and-go takeout products. The deli building will be connected to the expanded Lombardo’s kitchen, another reason the architects wanted to keep the existing footprint.

“We’re trying to maximize the density of the experience without creating more square footage,” Endres said.

The plans presented on Monday underwent significant changes since Lombardo’s first presentation to the historical commission in February. A once-proposed five-story apartment building at the corner was removed from the project, which would have cost an estimated $18 million. Lombardo’s owner, Sam Lombardo, told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month that he scaled back the project because the numbers for the project didn’t add up.

“I have the resources to do it, but I am a Pennsylvania Dutchman, so I’m not going to be frivolous about the money we have,” Lombardo said in the interview.

The project is the culmination of owner Lombardo’s efforts to revitalize the restaurant which his uncles founded in 1946. Lombardo bought the restaurant from his cousins in 2019 after a successful career running Benecon Group, the Manheim Township insurance agency he founded. The next year, he sold a majority stake in Benecon, and, in December 2020, completed a $2 million renovation of his family’s restaurant.

“It's that family connection,” he said. “I mean, this is more than just a restaurant, more than just a business proposition,” he said.