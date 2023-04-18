Developers unveiled a downsized version of a proposed apartment building in downtown Lancaster after the city’s historical commission expressed concerns over the building’s height.

The new plans for 116-122 N. Prince St. reduce the building from seven stories to six along Prince Street, as well as making the top two stories less visible from the street.

Due to the slope of the property, the building would stand seven stories along Water Street, down from eight in the original proposal.

The historical commission, which last summer called the building’s height “jarring” for looming over neighboring buildings, reacted favorably to the new plans during a conceptual review Monday night.

“You took our comments from last summer and distilled them into a much more successful design,” said historical commission member Steve Funk. “This scale is much more in keeping with the buildings on Prince Street.”

Owners Don Herman and Kirk Sears have proposed 72 apartments — a mix of one- and two-bedrooms, and two-story lofts — on the property along Lancaster’s Gallery Row. Their land includes the former Teachers Protective Mutual Life building at 118 N. Prince St., as well as a surface parking lot next door. The building would have a sixth-story deck and a public walkway on the first floor connecting Prince and Water streets. Plans call for first floor retail space on Prince and Water Streets. 118 N. Prince would be the building’s lobby, with a new glass entryway beside it.

Architect Charles Alexander said he shrunk the square footage of the top two stories in response to comments made by historical commissioners and neighbors at a hearing last July. By pulling the top two floors back from the property line, it makes them more difficult to see from the street. There were no neighbors in attendance at Monday’s hearing.

Alexander said the top floor was eliminated due to a mix of economic and design factors. Developers Herman and Sears would not disclose the total cost of the project. They paid $995,000 to purchase the property in 2019.

The new design also preserves a garage on Water Street with three archways, something the original did not. It would serve as retail space in the new proposal.

While the building is one story shorter, it has seven more apartments than originally proposed. Alexander said the increase in apartments was achieved by making the building more vertical. He compared the old design — which comprised a series of boxy structures on the upper floors — to a wedding cake.

The developers said all the apartments will be market-rate and did not have an estimate for rent.

They said groundbreaking will occur as soon as possible. First the project requires approval from the city’s planning commission. They also need the zoning hearing board to renew a variance that expired, allowing the project to have apartments on the first floor along the pedestrian walkway. The historical commission will also review the project at least one more time before recommending to city council that it fits in the city’s Heritage Conservation District.