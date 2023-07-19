For the second time in less than two months, Lancaster city restaurateur and philanthropist Sam Lombardo and the city’s Historical Commission are looking for City Council to settle their disagreement over tearing down a 19th century row house on West James Street

This week the commission voted to recommend that City Council reject Lombardo’s demolition application for 227 W. James St. It was the third time since last November that the commission voted against Lombardo’s plans to demolish the house.

“We’re at the same place we were last month. Our hands are tied. We have roles we need to follow when we review projects, and what you’ve presented just doesn’t meet our guidelines,” Steven Funk, vice chairman of the Historical Commission, said at this week’s meeting.

Historical Commission decisions are advisory only and can be appealed to City Council, which is what Lombardo’s representatives have said will happen next. Under city ordinances, City Council is required to consider the request at its Aug. 8 meeting. Because the request involves demolition, council’s community planning committee will also review it at its meeting Aug. 1.

Lombardo wants to use part of the property at 227 W. James St. for more parking as part of a $5 million expansion of Lombardo’s Restaurant, 216 Harrisburg Ave., that is supposed to begin this year.

While the project can go ahead without the demolition, Lombardo says 227 W. James St. should be demolished due to its poor condition. The commission wants to see it renovated or stabilized.

Lombardo’s latest demolition request included details not included in its two prior applications. They included renderings of a proposed park that would replace the house, and a commitment to work with neighbors to allow them to park on the property the restaurant is closed.

“The restaurant can be even more tight knit with the community that surrounds it,” Justin Harclerode of RLPS Architects said at this week’s meeting..

A relative of the home’s former owner also spoke at this week’s meeting to challenge the Historical Commission’s previous statements that Lombardo is responsible for the building’s current condition. Misty Bencak said when her grandmother left the home in 2017, it had cockroaches, mold, water damage and sagging floors.

“I’m in full support of it being torn down. I think there’s much more positive that could come of it than being a shell of a building,” she said.

Commission suggested new application

City Council’s community planning committee already heard Lombardo’s updated plans in June, the first time Lombardo’s project planners said they were taking the matter to city council in an effort to win approval for demolition despite the Historical Commission’s negative recommendation. During that community planning committee meeting, Funk said Lombardo’s should withdraw the effort to go to city council and come back to the Historical Commission. He said the new details could be compensatory benefits to the community, which could balance out the loss of the structure.

But after Monday’s presentation, Funk said the information did not change the commission’s stance, which is based on federal historic preservation standards. He said the parking and community plans can’t be factored into that review.

Suzanne Stallings, the city’s historic preservation specialist, quoted her written report on the project during Monday’s meeting. Citing the federal standards, she said historic structures be kept, or replaced with appropriate new structures that protect the characteristics of the historic district. She said the city’s planning and zoning staff also oppose the demolition because it would create a large gap along West James Street.

“Demolition of structures that contribute to national register and local historic districts is discouraged, since loss of older buildings erodes the integrity of the historic district in a specific neighborhood’s historic fabric, and creates voids in the streetscape,” she said.